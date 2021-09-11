Halifax return to winning ways with comfortable home success over Southend

Halifax returned to winning ways following their loss at Yeovil by defeating Southend 3-1 at the Shay.

The hosts were given an early let-off as Rhys Murphy agonisingly missed connecting to a teasing ball into him at the back post before they took control with goals either side of half-time in the 39th and 48th minutes.

Jordan Slew put Halifax ahead as he converted from Tom Bradbury’s ball into the area while the scorer turned provider after the break, putting in a cross that was headed home by Billy Waters.

Martin Woods’ free-kick was headed in by Niall Maher as Halifax all but made certain of the three points in the 73rd minute, with Murphy’s late finish at the back post a mere consolation for Southend.