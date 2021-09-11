Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matt Jay at the double as Exeter crush Scunthorpe

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 5.58pm
Matt Jay fired Exeter to victory (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Top scorer Matt Jay played a starring role as Exeter romped to a first away victory of the season, 4-0 at Scunthorpe.

Goals either side of half-time saw the Grecians skipper set his side on the road to victory, with Josh Key and Timothee Dieng completing the rout in what was a ruthless display from the visitors.

They took the lead four minutes before the break when Jay ghosted into the box to meet a lofted pass from Jevani Brown and flick a header into the bottom corner, and doubled their advantage straight from kick-off at the start of the second half. Brown again played in his fellow midfielder, who slid the ball under keeper Rory Watson.

Two-nil became three just before the hour mark, with Key finishing from close range from a counter-attack that he had originally helped start midway inside his own half.

Scunthorpe offered little in response to Exeter’s dominance, although substitute Alfie Beestin did force a fingertip save out of Cameron Dawson with an effort from just inside the box.

But it was no surprise when Dieng made the most of more static home defending in the 75th minute to stab home Jack Caprice’s low cross and seal a great afternoon for the Grecians.

