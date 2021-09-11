Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rob Edwards impressed by ‘exceptional’ Forest Green

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 6.00pm
Rob Edwards was pleased with Rovers’ display (Steven Paston/PA)
There was no manager of the month hoodoo for Forest Green boss Rob Edwards as his side claimed a 1-0 win against Northampton to leapfrog Harrogate and return to the top of Sky Bet League Two.

Edwards, who scooped the award for August, lauded his side after striker Jamille Matt scored his fifth goal of the season to provide the brightest moment in a turgid encounter.

Edwards said: “The lads were exceptional. It was a really hard game.

“Northampton are good at what they do and asked lots of questions of us but we defended really well. As the game progressed and as we got into the second half, we started to ask questions of them and created chances.

“We limited Northampton to very little.

“(Goalkeeper) Liam Roberts made two or three great saves and I don’t know how they cleared the ball off the line. I was walking down the touchline as I thought Jammer (Jamille Matt) had scored.

“I thought Cadds (Nicky Cadden) and Kane (Wilson) were outstanding. We retained a real threat and we know we can get more from these players, but I’m delighted to get another three points.”

Northampton boss Jon Brady took the positives in defeat.

“Ultimately, very frustrating, but I’ve got to pick on the positives,” he said.

“We were away at a top-of-the-table team and apart from a 10-minute spell we didn’t give Forest Green many other chances. But we sunk for 10 minutes and gave away cheap possession and we need to be better in those moments.

“But overall we must take some positives.”

