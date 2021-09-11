Rob Edwards impressed by ‘exceptional’ Forest Green

There was no manager of the month hoodoo for Forest Green boss Rob Edwards as his side claimed a 1-0 win against Northampton to leapfrog Harrogate and return to the top of Sky Bet League Two.

Edwards, who scooped the award for August, lauded his side after striker Jamille Matt scored his fifth goal of the season to provide the brightest moment in a turgid encounter.

Edwards said: “The lads were exceptional. It was a really hard game.

“Northampton are good at what they do and asked lots of questions of us but we defended really well. As the game progressed and as we got into the second half, we started to ask questions of them and created chances.

“We limited Northampton to very little.

“(Goalkeeper) Liam Roberts made two or three great saves and I don’t know how they cleared the ball off the line. I was walking down the touchline as I thought Jammer (Jamille Matt) had scored.

“I thought Cadds (Nicky Cadden) and Kane (Wilson) were outstanding. We retained a real threat and we know we can get more from these players, but I’m delighted to get another three points.”

Northampton boss Jon Brady took the positives in defeat.

“Ultimately, very frustrating, but I’ve got to pick on the positives,” he said.

“We were away at a top-of-the-table team and apart from a 10-minute spell we didn’t give Forest Green many other chances. But we sunk for 10 minutes and gave away cheap possession and we need to be better in those moments.

“But overall we must take some positives.”