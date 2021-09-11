Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Leyton Orient hit four to thrash sorry Oldham

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 6.02pm
Aaron Drinan (left) opened the scoring for Leyton Orient (Jonathan Brady/PA).
Aaron Drinan (left) opened the scoring for Leyton Orient (Jonathan Brady/PA).

Goals by Aaron Drinan, Tom James, Theo Archibald and Harry Smith earned Leyton Orient a thumping 4-0 victory over struggling Oldham at Brisbane Road

The visitors won three early corners, but from the last of those Orient went in front after 16 minutes.

Man-of-the-match Archibald pounced on the clearance and raced clear before teeing up Drinan for the simplest of chances.

Orient doubled their advantage after 27 minutes after Darren Pratley won the ball in midfield. He found James in space down the right and the defender shrugged off a challenge before finding the top corner with a left-footed shot.

The visitors’ best attempts came after the break, Hallam Hope inches away from the target before Raphael Diarra brought a full-length save from Lawrence Vigouroux.

Archibald, though, put the game to bed in the 75th minute when he won the ball near the byline and drilled a shot into the far corner.

And in added time Smith nodded home after Dan Kemp’s header had been blocked on the line.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier