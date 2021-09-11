Leyton Orient hit four to thrash sorry Oldham

Goals by Aaron Drinan, Tom James, Theo Archibald and Harry Smith earned Leyton Orient a thumping 4-0 victory over struggling Oldham at Brisbane Road

The visitors won three early corners, but from the last of those Orient went in front after 16 minutes.

Man-of-the-match Archibald pounced on the clearance and raced clear before teeing up Drinan for the simplest of chances.

Orient doubled their advantage after 27 minutes after Darren Pratley won the ball in midfield. He found James in space down the right and the defender shrugged off a challenge before finding the top corner with a left-footed shot.

The visitors’ best attempts came after the break, Hallam Hope inches away from the target before Raphael Diarra brought a full-length save from Lawrence Vigouroux.

Archibald, though, put the game to bed in the 75th minute when he won the ball near the byline and drilled a shot into the far corner.

And in added time Smith nodded home after Dan Kemp’s header had been blocked on the line.