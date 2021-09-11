Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ronaldo and Lukaku on target, Crouch has leg issues – Saturday’s sporting social

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 6.07pm
Cristiano Ronaldo (left), Romelu Lukaku (centre) and Peter Crouch (Martin Rickett/Mike Egerton/Adam Davy/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 11.

Football

Rio Ferdinand was excited for Cristiano Ronaldo’s return.

Ronaldo made his second debut as Manchester United beat Newcastle 4-1.

And celebrated scoring a brace.

Gary Neville recalled Ronaldo’s rise.

Ant and Dec were not that bothered about the Portuguese’s return.

Romelu Lukaku was on target for Chelsea.

Peter Crouch had a leg issue at Palace.

Jack Grealish enjoyed his birthday.

Patrick Bamford returned to Leeds.

Kalvin Phillips showed Dan James the ropes.

Jack Harrison prepared for Leeds’ game with Liverpool.

Tennis

A bigger occasion on Saturday night…

Novak Djokovic closed in on a 21st major title.

Rod Laver enjoyed the tennis.

The US Open crowd really need to improve their catching.

Rafael Nadal was on the road to recovery.

Serena Williams came in like a wrecking ball.

Cricket

David Malan reflected on his England return.

Jason Roy had some time away.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas celebrated after winning the sprint race at Monza.

Max Verstappen finished second.

With McLaren duo Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris third and fourth respectively.

MMA

Conor McGregor worked hard.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua was ready for the weekend.

Derek Chisora was out in the countryside.

