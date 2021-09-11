Ronaldo and Lukaku on target, Crouch has leg issues – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 11.

Football

Rio Ferdinand was excited for Cristiano Ronaldo’s return.

Wakey wakeyyyyyyy… it’s happening! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) September 11, 2021

Ronaldo made his second debut as Manchester United beat Newcastle 4-1.

And celebrated scoring a brace.

Gary Neville recalled Ronaldo’s rise.

Ant and Dec were not that bothered about the Portuguese’s return.

Anybody know if there’s any football on today? Haven’t heard it mentioned 😜⚽️ D — antanddec (@antanddec) September 11, 2021

Romelu Lukaku was on target for Chelsea.

Another glorious homecoming as @RomeluLukaku9 scores his first ever goal at Stamford Bridge. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) September 11, 2021

Peter Crouch had a leg issue at Palace.

Palace spurs Can’t wait pic.twitter.com/6IS9RslqcN — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) September 11, 2021

Jack Grealish enjoyed his birthday.

Patrick Bamford returned to Leeds.

Kalvin Phillips showed Dan James the ropes.

Jack Harrison prepared for Leeds’ game with Liverpool.

Tennis

A bigger occasion on Saturday night…

On 10 July 2018, a modest Court 17 crowd watched a second round junior #Wimbledon match between @emmaraducanu and @leylahfernandez 🌟 Little did any of them know what was to come…#USOpen pic.twitter.com/xshJVQs4BX — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 11, 2021

Novak Djokovic closed in on a 21st major title.

There is only one name left on Nole's list. pic.twitter.com/UNhEMIzEYG — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2021

Rod Laver enjoyed the tennis.

Great to be back in New York, watching the history channel. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/S53pLJxZYw — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 11, 2021

The US Open crowd really need to improve their catching.

folks, we really need to work on our catching skills… pic.twitter.com/Yp9DwwAQmt — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2021

Rafael Nadal was on the road to recovery.

Serena Williams came in like a wrecking ball.

Cricket

David Malan reflected on his England return.

Jason Roy had some time away.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas celebrated after winning the sprint race at Monza.

Max Verstappen finished second.

With McLaren duo Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris third and fourth respectively.

One team. 🧡 Great drives from Daniel and Lando to secure P3 and P4 in the #F1Sprint. Let’s keep up the momentum tomorrow! #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/d2kE49oRR0 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) September 11, 2021

MMA

Conor McGregor worked hard.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua was ready for the weekend.

Derek Chisora was out in the countryside.