Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Matty Lund earns Salford late win over Bradford

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 6.09pm
Former Burton man Matty Lund scored the winner for Salford (Tim Goode/PA).
Former Burton man Matty Lund scored the winner for Salford (Tim Goode/PA).

A late Matty Lund winner helped Salford snatch a 1-0 victory over Bradford.

The Ammies started promisingly as they looked to respond to two successive defeats, with Josh Morris firing narrowly wide of the target early on.

In-form Bradford forward Andy Cook nearly opened the scoring after 15 minutes with a precise header, but his effort dropped the wrong side of a post as neither side were able to break the deadlock in an uneventful first period.

Salford’s Wales goalkeeper Tom King, who returned to action after international duty, was in inspired form, keeping out a powerful Cook header with a miraculous save.

Cook was again left frustrated soon after as an impressive double stop from King ensured the score remained level.

The lively Brandon Thomas-Asante spurned a glorious opportunity when his powerful strike whistled over the target late on, but his blushes were spared shortly after.

With moments of normal time to spare, Lund met a deep corner to convert into an open net, handing Gary Bowyer victory against his former side.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier