Gareth Ainsworth hails “good point” after Wycombe draw at Oxford

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth was thrilled to come away from the Kassam Stadium with a point after a goalless draw with Oxford in a fiercely-contested League One clash.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between as Wanderers bossed the first half and Oxford the second.

Ainsworth said: “I know the Oxford fans won’t like me calling it a local derby but it had a derby atmosphere.

“Both teams had some incidents. It’s been a real ding-dong battle but this was a good point and I was proud to take a point off a good Oxford side.

“I thought we totally bossed the first half and really should have scored.

“We knew they would come at us in the second half and for 30 minutes we were under the cosh. But then we came strong again in the last 10 minutes.

“The defence really take the plaudits for us and their keeper made a brilliant save off Sam Vokes in the first half.

“After Sunderland it was important to stop the losing run and we did that – and in the first half we were certainly the better team.

“But when we did get a chance, we just didn’t quite have that extra bit of quality to take it.

“Yes, today was about soaking up the pressure and trying to counter-attack.”

Oxford boss Karl Robinson felt his team should have had a spot-kick when Mark Sykes appeared to be fouled.

He said: “It was a blatant, stonewall penalty in the first half.

“We won most of the battles and most of the 50-50s, in my view, and showed the other side of our DNA.

“I don’t think previous teams I have had at Oxford have had that fighting desire, grit and determination to win second balls as this one.

“We do play good football but we are also a group of players who really care and who roll our sleeves up.

“I honestly believe this team of mine has more to it than anyone thought. There seems to be a real steeliness to the team.

“We tried to keep our identity in the way we play, and our energy levels were terrific, it was just that elusive bit of quality in the final third that was the only thing missing.

“I don’t think any of my players could have put any more grit and determination into it than they did.”