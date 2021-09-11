Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Robinson hails AFC Wimbledon’s ‘character and belief’ in win at Morecambe

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 6.46pm
Mark Robinson’s Wimbledon won at Morecambe (Tess Derry/PA)
AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson was full of praise for his side after a second-half stoppage-time goal from Ayoub Assal clinched all three points in a seven-goal thriller against Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium.

Anthony Hartigan gave the Dons an early lead before Cole Stockton and Shane McLoughlin put the home team ahead with two early second-half goals.

Ethan Chislett made it 2-2 with a right-footed volley just after the hour before Stockton scored from 40 yards out to complete his brace and put Morecambe ahead again after seeing Nikola Tzanev off his line.

Will Nightingale levelled with a close-range header from Hartigan’s free-kick before Assal scored a sensational winner three minutes into injury time.

After Assal’s stunning strike, Robinson said: “I thought the first half was the best we have played all season.

“For the first 25 minutes we were unbelievable. The speed of our play was excellent and we should have had more goals at the break.

“Credit to Morecambe though as they came back and had a good 10 minutes to take the lead in the second half but – after we conceded – we got straight back at it and kept going.

“We showed a lot of character and belief in our style of play and what we are doing and there was so much for us to be pleased about.

“There are some areas that we will have to look at and pick the bones out of them but overall, everyone was excellent and I don’t think anyone had a bad game.”

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson admitted he would have a “sleepless” few days after his side’s defeat.

He said: “We worked all week on set-pieces and conceded four of them.

“Wimbledon have scored from the most set-pieces in the league and they have scored another four today. It was hard to take and I’ll be set for a few sleepless nights.

“If you are a defender you have to make first contact and we didn’t make enough first contacts all day and if you don’t defend set-pieces properly, you don’t deserve to win games and too many people didn’t play to the best of their ability.

“Going forward there were some good points and Cole Stockton’s goal was incredible.

“At the back though we were bullied and at the end of the day, if you score three goals at home you should win the game.”

