Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

I feel like I’ve run over another black cat – Richie Wellens rues latest loss

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 6.47pm
Doncaster manager Richie Wellens saw his side slump to another defeat (Richard Sellers/PA)
Richie Wellens was left wondering if he had ‘run over another black cat’ after his Doncaster side lost 2-1 at Sky Bet League One high-flyers Wigan.

Rovers took the lead at the DW Stadium – with their first goal in 12 hours of football – midway through the first half through skipper Tommy Rowe.

But Wigan were level inside two minutes when Will Keane headed home Max Power’s free-kick. And Keane was in the right place at the right time seven minutes after the restart to stab home the winner – from what appeared to be a suspiciously offside position.

The result moves Wigan up to second place, two points behind Sunderland, but leaves Rovers propping up the rest of the division.

“We set up with a mid-block to try and frustrate them,” reflected under-fire Wellens.

“It’s not the game plan we want to do long term but with the fitness of our players – Jordy Hiwula and Joe Dodoo especially – we tried to stop their two midfield players getting on the ball.

“We frustrated them, went 1-0 up, and then the referee gave a pathetic free-kick which they score from.

“I’m proud of my players today because I thought they were very good.

“The only thing was set-plays defensively, I thought we were really poor.

“The second goal gives them a leg up and changes the way we have to think.

“I’m here fighting for my life and you get officials that cannot see the most blatant offside you will ever see.

“I feel like I’ve run over another black cat today.

“I’ll get fined if I go over the top when I’m talking to the officials, but they won’t get fined for their performance.”

Wigan boss Leam Richardson, while happy with the result, does not feel Doncaster will be struggling for long.

“It was never going to be an easy game,” he said.

“We said before the game Doncaster have too many good players and, in my opinion, are in a league position that is false.

“And I think that will tell through the season.

“If they keep on being as honest as they have so far this season, they’ll be fine.”

In fairness, Wigan could and should have won by a wider margin.

Rovers goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg made two brilliant saves to keep out headers from on-loan Newcastle defender Kell Watts in either half.

Tom Naylor also headed just over, while Callum Lang fired high and wide from a great position in the final quarter.

On his two-goal match-winner, Richardson added: “We’ve spoken many times about Will’s position, and the areas of the pitch he gets into.

“I thought the response to their goal was excellent, and from there if there is one criticism it’s that we should have scored more.

“We had enough possession in enough good areas of the pitch, but overall the lads deserve good credit for the win today.”

