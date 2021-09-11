Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Yems breathes a sigh of relief as Crawley snatch much-needed win

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 6.51pm
John Yems was a relieved man after a much-needed win (Steven Paston/PA)
Head coach John Yems spoke of his relief at getting a win after a last-minute strike from Nick Tsaroulla gave Crawley their first league victory in four games.

Tom Nichols put the Reds in front with his first goal in six months, but Jon Mellish looked to have salvaged a point for the Cumbrians before Tsaroulla had the final say.

It was Crawley’s first win over Carlisle for nine years, ending a run of 15 games, and Yems felt it had been coming.

He said: “We’ve been knocking on the door in the last few games and although either side could have won, we were smiled upon and we nicked it.

“We’ve had the worst injury list since I’ve been here but we won’t give in. It’s such a relief to get a result.”

Yems was critical of Tsaroulla for giving the ball away for Carlisle’s equaliser but felt he won the game with a terrific strike from the edge of the area.

“It was a great finish,” Yems said. “He is still learning the game but has lots of character and he thoroughly deserved it.

“Credit to all the lads, it’s nice to win but we’re far from the finished article. There is quite a bit of improvement to come.”

Chris Beech felt Carlisle let themselves down with their first-half showing, but was pleased with the response thereafter.

He said: “We wasted the first-half opportunity to put a stamp on the game, but the first half wasn’t great from both teams.

“I was pleased with the response but you want the response to have a value.

“Good passing led to our equaliser and Crawley started to panic a bit.

“But I wasn’t happy with people in respect of the winning goal, and we must make sure next time we respond better in that situation.”

Beech was left dismayed that his team’s fightback ultimately counted for nothing on their longest trip of the campaign.

He added: “It was disappointing that having got back into the game we didn’t take something – it should have been worth something but it wasn’t.”

