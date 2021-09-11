Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley unhappy with reaction after going down at MK Dons

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 6.58pm
Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth left MK Dons without a point (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley was disappointed by his side’s reaction to going a goal down after Portsmouth suffered a 1-0 League One defeat at MK Dons.

Following a tightly-contested opening 70 minutes, the Dons snatched a deserved winner through a counter attack when Scott Twine played a through ball to Ethan Robson, who poked home from close range.

The win leaves the Dons fifth in the table, just three points behind leaders Sunderland, who have a game in hand, while Portsmouth’s continued poor form saw them drop to 11th.

Pompey boss Cowley said: “I was more disappointed with the way we reacted after the goal.

“We were too emotional and stopped doing what we were doing.

“No way should conceding a goal take you away from the way you play or our process.

“We’re disappointed to have lost our last two games. MK Dons are a good team, but I’m more disappointed with the way we responded to the goal today.

“I think at 70 minutes, I could only see one winner, I thought we had wrestled control and I thought we had a good place in the game.

“We didn’t execute our decision-making in the final moment and we created enough away from home to win the game.”

The best chance of the early stages fell to MK Dons forward Hiram Boateng, who picked up a misplaced pass on the edge of the area before watching his first-time effort smack the post.

Portsmouth goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who saved a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty during the international break, made a good save when Troy Parrott’s strike looked set to find the net.

However, he was beaten when Robson finished a counter-attack with 18 minutes remaining to seal the win.

MK Dons manager Liam Manning said: “We’ve got a group of really committed, hard-working players and they’re a joy to work with at the minute, so it’s about keeping those attitudes and behaviours in good times and bad times because that’s what gets you through.

“There’s a long way to go and we mustn’t get carried away.

“In terms of results and performances and expectations, it’s important that we stay grounded and control what we can week to week.

“We know that with the quality we have in the team, we can go and hurt sides, the goal was a terrific moment and a fantastic bit of quality.

“I feel we could have looked after the ball a bit better at times and looked after possession a bit more.

“I was disappointed to not come in ahead at half-time but then it flipped in the second half, they got on top and we didn’t get the press quite right.”

