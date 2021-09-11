Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It’s a contact sport’ – Jim Goodwin rues disallowed goal

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 7.10pm
Jim Goodwin was not happy over his side’s disallowed goal (Jane Barlow/PA)
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin believes referees have become too quick to give free-kicks against strikers in the penalty box.

The Irishman was speaking after Curtis Main was penalised against Dundee United, causing Eamonn Brophy’s subsequent volley to be chalked off.

The match finished goalless and Goodwin felt it was the wrong decision from referee Colin Steven.

He said: “There was a bit of grappling at the back stick with Curtis and the United defender but I’m not convinced it was a foul.

“We have to remember that it’s a contact sport at the end of the day. I’m not so sure you would get a penalty the other way. It’s too easy nowadays to chalk goals off and that’s another we’ve had disallowed.

“I think there’s too many occasions when defenders get let off the hook awfully easy now. You see them going down under the slightest touch, falling down and getting a foul too easily.

“For me that goal should have stood. It’s those fine margins we keep talking about.”

United’s best chance fell to Marc McNulty, who shot past the post midway through the second period.

But his manager Tam Courts backed the Scotland player to bounce back from the setback.

He said: “That’s the life and times of a number nine striker. He is a guy of high quality, I’m sure he’s had and missed chances like that before and if he was running through on goal one-on-one next week that’s the guy I would want to do that.

“This is a guy of international pedigree, he is a quality striker.

“Our problem historically was actually creating the chances so to come off and see four or five really good goalscoring chances gives me a lot of hope moving forward to next week’s derby game.

“We’re frustrated to actually go home with only a point but I’ve got to commend the players for their attitude, application, drive in the game and also being resolute at key times as well.

“I think we could have had a breakthrough today if we actually scored the three or four goals our play was entitled to.

“But unfortunately we’ve had to take a point, it’s a clean sheet and we move forward.”

