Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Dagenham & Redbridge maintain National League top spot with win at King’s Lynn

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 7.56pm
Dagenham second-half substitute Myles Weston made a difference in the National League leaders’ 2-1 win at King’s Lynn (Adam Davy/PA)
Dagenham second-half substitute Myles Weston made a difference in the National League leaders' 2-1 win at King's Lynn (Adam Davy/PA)

Unbeaten Dagenham & Redbridge maintained top spot in the National League with a 2-1 win at King’s Lynn.

The leaders found themselves on the back foot early on and manager Daryl McMahon was forced into a tactical switch, moving Mauro Vilhete inside to reinforce the midfield.

Although that change appeared to pay off, with Vilhete playing more of an influential attacking role, the hosts finished the half the stronger, with Brett McGavin forcing a low save out of Elliot Justham.

But the introduction of Myles Weston at the start of the second half paid off within a couple of minutes as Dagenham took the lead when he and George Saunders combined to set up Josh Walker to tap home.

Weston made it 2-0 two minutes from time, with the hosts getting a late consolation when Junior Morais’ strike rebounded in off Daggers defender Callum Reynolds.

