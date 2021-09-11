Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Joe Salisbury enjoys more doubles success at the US Open

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 9.09pm
Joe Salisbury added the mixed doubles to his men’s doubles title (Elise Amendola/AP)
Joe Salisbury completed the doubles double at the US Open with victory in the mixed partnering American Desirae Krawczyk.

Salisbury won his second men’s doubles grand slam title with American Rajeev Ram on Friday in what is very much the big prize in the doubles game.

But no slam title is to be sniffed at and Salisbury and Krawczyk can consider themselves the best mixed team in the business after adding New York silverware to their French Open crown.

They were both in the Wimbledon final as well, although on opposite sides of the net, with Salisbury choosing to partner a fellow British player in Harriet Dart only to lose to Krawczyk and another Brit, Neal Skupski.

Back together at Flushing Meadows they were untouchable again, beating Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador 7-5 6-2.

Salisbury is the first man since Bob Bryan in 2010 to win both titles at the same US Open, and he said: “It’s been such an incredible couple of weeks just being back here playing the US Open with all the fans back.

“To come away with two titles, I couldn’t have even dreamt of that. To be playing on this incredible court and to top it off winning a title with Des, it’s amazing. We’ve had so much fun on the court together and with our whole team. I just can’t wait to be back here next year.”

The pair did not have things all their own way and Salisbury had to save four set points on his serve at 4-5. But they broke through in the next game and did not look back.

Krawczyk is only the seventh player to win three mixed doubles slam titles in the same year, while despite defeat, it was also a big occasion for Arevalo, the first player from Central America to compete in a slam final.

He said: “I never thought I’d ever see the Salvadoran flag in the greatest venue in tennis so it’s a very special moment for me.”

History was made in the wheelchair event by Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid, who became the first men to win all four slam doubles titles in the same year.

The British pair, who were heartbroken to lose in the Paralympic final, defeated Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda 6-2 6-1 to claim an eighth successive slam title.

