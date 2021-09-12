On this day in 2005: England clinch famous Ashes win

On this day in 2005, England produced one of the country’s most famous sporting moments as they won the Ashes for the first time since 1986-87.

Michael Vaughan’s side drew the final Test against Australia at the Oval to claim a 2-1 series victory.

It was a dramatic conclusion to what is widely regarded as one of the greatest ever series between the two enemies as Kevin Pietersen’s thrilling century – his first for England in a Test match – batted Australia out of the game after England were in a perilous position at lunch on the final day of the fifth Test.

On this day in 2005:England regained the #Ashes for the first time since 1987! pic.twitter.com/swVcU1A1e2 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 12, 2015

Pietersen set the tone for his excellent career, with a majestic 158, memorable for the way he took on Brett Lee in the second session.

There were jubilant scenes at the end as Vaughan became the first England captain since Mike Gatting to lift the famous urn.

Few would have backed that result after the first Test where England suffered the familiar taste of defeat at Lord’s.

But a thrilling two-run win at Edgbaston turned the series, with Ricky Ponting’s side hanging on for a draw at Old Trafford before going down to a three-wicket loss at Trent Bridge, setting up the thrilling finale at the Oval.