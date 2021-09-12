Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raducanu sings with the crowd and Ronaldo reaction – Sunday’s sporting social

By Press Association
September 12 2021, 6.58pm
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 12.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu made room for some extra luggage.

The good times never felt so good.

Raducanu’s number one celebrity fan paid tribute to her rock’n’roll tennis.

Many more congratulations poured in.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo thanked the Manchester United fans after his spectacular second debut.

His heroics were not forgotten.

Former England Women striker Lianne Sanderson enjoyed Ronaldo’s homecoming.

Romelu Lukaku was still celebrating his brace.

A Titanic celebration from Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham.

Manchester City turned the clock back.

As did Liverpool.

Chelsea toasted Kai Havertz’s half-century.

Ian Rush was ready to watch his former clubs do battle.

Home is where the heart is for Steph Houghton.

Cricket

The ICC looked back on the memorable 2005 Ashes.

Boxing

David Haye savoured his comeback win.

