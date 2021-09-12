Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Brentford midfielder Shandon Baptiste pleased to press on following ‘low days’

By Press Association
September 12 2021, 10.34pm
Brentford’s Shandon Baptiste (centre) made his first Premier League start in the 1-0 defeat to Brighton (John Walton/PA)
Brentford’s Shandon Baptiste (centre) made his first Premier League start in the 1-0 defeat to Brighton (John Walton/PA)

Brentford midfielder Shandon Baptiste was pleased his hard work was rewarded with a first-ever start in the Premier League on Saturday after he admitted to “low days” during the past 12 months.

The 23-year-old missed the majority of last season after he required knee surgery in October and sustained a minor problem before this campaign got under way to further delay his comeback.
 
He made a late cameo off the bench at Aston Villa on August 29 to play in the top flight for the first time and then earned a maiden start in the division for the 1-0 loss at home to Brighton after almost a year on the sidelines.

Reflecting on that period, Baptiste said: “You just have to stay positive and those things were seeing the team do well.

“At one stage we were 20-games or something unbeaten so seeing the boys winning and working hard gives you a joy in itself.

“I have good people around me too so they made it not too bad and because I did my ACL before, I kind of knew what I had to do to come back stronger and better. I just tried to implement those things I have learned.

“Yeah, there were low days but now I am seeing the fruits of my labour – like this occasion.” 

A full Premier League debut has felt inevitable for Baptiste, dating back to his days with Oxford in Sky Bet League One when he starred in their run to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in 2019.
 
He shone against West Ham and impressed in defeat to Manchester City before a switch to Brentford in the January transfer window last year.

Injuries have blighted his career, with repeated shoulder dislocations and anterior cruciate ligament damage halting his development before knee surgery was required in October but – against the Seagulls – he achieved a lifelong goal.

“This is everyone’s dream and what I have been working to,” Baptiste admitted. 

“I knew if I kept working hard and doing the right things, hopefully I would make it here eventually. To finally do it is a great moment for me and my family. 

“(Manager) Thomas Frank and the whole club was great and pushed me. They were not just asking about the injury, they were asking about me and how I was as a person.

“I couldn’t ask for better people or coaching staff to have had during such a hard stage in my career. Everyone was there for me, kept me positive and kept me going.”

After an impressive initial start to life at Brentford, Baptiste is eager to make up for lost time and show he can handle the step up in opposition.

He added: “In the last 12 months I haven’t played a lot of games and even since I joined, I have had a lot of niggly injuries that have kept me out and I wasn’t starting. 

“So, hopefully I can build on this and get a good set of games to show everyone what I can do because I know I have a lot more to give. 

“It is about building on each game, building myself as a player and playing against the best – which we are doing – which will help me grow. I still have a lot more to come and to show the fans.” 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier