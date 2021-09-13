Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

US Open day 14: Daniil Medvedev thwarts Novak Djokovic’s bid for 2021 slam

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 2.55am
Daniil Medvedev, right, hugs Novak Djokovic at the end of the US Open final (Elise Amendola/AP)
Daniil Medvedev ended Novak Djokovic’s quest for history – for now – by securing his maiden grand slam title in New York.

Djokovic had been bidding to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the calendar Grand Slam and the first ever to win a 21st major singles title.

But he succumbed to the pressure and fell at the last hurdle, with 25-year-old Russian Medvedev winning 6-4 6-4 6-4.

Picture of the day

Daniil Medvedev's video game-inspired celebration
Daniil Medvedev’s video game-inspired celebration (Seth Wenig/AP)

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

Alcott gets the beers in

Australia’s Dylan Alcott is one of the game’s great characters and he fully seized his moment in the stands on Arthur Ashe after completing the Golden Slam in the wheelchair quad singles.

Anniversary present

Battle of the generations

Zhang Shuai and Sam Stosur lift the women's doubles trophy
Zhang Shuai and Sam Stosur lift the women’s doubles trophy (Elise Amendola/AP)

Australia’s Sam Stosur celebrated the 10th anniversary of her singles title in New York by winning the women’s doubles alongside China’s Zhang Shuai. The pair’s combined age of 69 was 33 years more than that of their opponents – teenagers Coco Gauff and Caty McNally, who were bidding for a first slam title.

Roll of honour

Emma Raducanu claimed a stunning triumph
Emma Raducanu claimed a stunning triumph (Elise Amendola/AP)

Men’s singles: Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
Women’s singles: Emma Raducanu (Great Britain)
Men’s doubles: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (Great Britain)
Women’s doubles: Sam Stosur (Australia) and Zhang Shuai (China)
Mixed doubles: Desirae Krawczyk (USA) and Joe Salisbury (Great Britain)
Boys’ singles: Daniel Rincon (Spain)
Girls’ singles: Robin Montgomery (USA)
Boys’ doubles: Max Westphal (France) and Coleman Wong (Hong Kong)
Girls’ doubles: Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery (USA)
Men’s wheelchair singles: Shingo Kunieda (Japan)
Women’s wheelchair singles: Diede De Groot (Netherlands)
Men’s wheelchair doubles: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid (Great Britain)
Women’s wheelchair doubles: Diede De Groot and Aniek Van Koot (Netherlands)
Quad wheelchair singles: Dylan Alcott (Australia)
Quad wheelchair doubles: Sam Schroder and Niels Vink (Netherlands)

