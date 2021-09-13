Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adlene Guedioura in contention for Sheffield United debut

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 2.24pm
Former Nottingham Forest midfielder Adlene Guedioura has signed for Sheffield United (John Walton/PA)
Sheffield United’s new signing Adlene Guedioura immediately comes into contention for Tuesday’s match at home to Preston as they look to build on Saturday’s 6-2 rout of Peterborough.

The veteran Algerian midfielder has signed a one-year deal after training with Slavisa Jokanovic’s side in recent weeks.

However, there will be no rematch against former employers for Ben Davies, who is out with injury along with Sander Berge, David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset.

Robin Olsen is also expected to wait a little longer for his debut having been in isolation since representing Sweden during the international window.

Preston will again be without ex-Blades striker Ched Evans on Tuesday as the 32-year-old deals with a calf injury.

Frankie McAvoy said he would be selecting from the same group of players who were available for Saturday’s goalless draw at Bristol City.

Scott Sinclair is out through illness, while Tom Barkhuizen, Matt Olosunde and Izzy Brown remain unavailable.

North End are looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to five games.

