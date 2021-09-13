No new worries for Blackpool

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley could name an unchanged starting line-up for the home game against Huddersfield.

Critchley has no new injury concerns after his side secured their first league win of the season on Saturday against Fulham.

Gary Madine (groin), Matty Virtue, Demetri Mitchell (both knee), Grant Ward (Achilles), Owen Dale and CJ Hamilton (both foot) are still out.

Callum Connolly, Oliver Casey and Reece James are among those pushing for recalls to the squad.

Huddersfield’s on-loan pair Levi Colwill and Danel Sinani could both return to Carlos Corberan’s starting line-up.

Chelsea defender Colwill and Norwich winger Sinani were both rested after international duty for Saturday’s defeat at Stoke.

Corberan has no new injury worries and striker Danny Ward could return to contention after a minor hip problem, while Scott High and Rolando Aarons hope to return to the matchday squad.

Goalkeeper Ryan Schofield (back) is not ready to return so Nicholas Bilokapic will provide back-up for Lee Nicholls.