Kean Bryan could make his West Brom debut against Derby at The Hawthorns

Kean Bryan could make his West Brom debut in Tuesday’s match against Derby.

Manager Valerien Ismael was unhappy with his side’s defensive display in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Millwall even as they moved to the top of the Championship.

And that could open the door for Byran, who joined as a free agent last week, to come into the side with fellow defenders Matt Clarke and Dara O’Shea still sidelined.

Ismael could also bring in Callum Robinson, who replaced Grady Diangana at half-time at the weekend.

Derby hope to have Kamil Jozwiak and Festy Ebosele available again as Wayne Rooney gets some better news on the injury front.

Ebosele is closing in on a return from a knee problem, while Jozwiak should be available again having missed Friday’s 2-0 defeat to Birmingham following international duty.

However, Colin Kazim-Richards and Krystian Bielik both remain out, while Craig Forsyth serves the second match of his three-game ban.

Jason Knight made his first appearance of the season on Friday as he played the last 10 minutes as a substitute, having suffered an ankle injury in July.