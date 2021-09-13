Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kean Bryan could make his West Brom debut against Derby at The Hawthorns

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 3.16pm
Ex-Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan joined West Brom as a free agent (Tim Goode/PA)
Ex-Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan joined West Brom as a free agent (Tim Goode/PA)

Kean Bryan could make his West Brom debut in Tuesday’s match against Derby.

Manager Valerien Ismael was unhappy with his side’s defensive display in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Millwall even as they moved to the top of the Championship.

And that could open the door for Byran, who joined as a free agent last week, to come into the side with fellow defenders Matt Clarke and Dara O’Shea still sidelined.

Ismael could also bring in Callum Robinson, who replaced Grady Diangana at half-time at the weekend.

Derby hope to have Kamil Jozwiak and Festy Ebosele available again as Wayne Rooney gets some better news on the injury front.

Ebosele is closing in on a return from a knee problem, while Jozwiak should be available again having missed Friday’s 2-0 defeat to Birmingham following international duty.

However, Colin Kazim-Richards and Krystian Bielik both remain out, while Craig Forsyth serves the second match of his three-game ban.

Jason Knight made his first appearance of the season on Friday as he played the last 10 minutes as a substitute, having suffered an ankle injury in July.

