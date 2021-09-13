Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blackburn defender Hayden Carter available for home game against Hull

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 3.58pm
Blackburn defender Hayden Carter, left, is back in contention after suspension (Morgan Harlow/PA)
Blackburn defender Hayden Carter is back in contention for the home game against Hull after suspension.

Carter sat out Saturday’s 2-2 home draw against Luton due to a one-match ban.

On-loan Leeds winger Ian Poveda has not recovered from a hamstring strain which kept him out at the weekend and boss Tony Mowbray will assess “one or two” other knocks.

Jake Garrett, Bradley Johnson, Joe Rankin-Costello, Bradley Dack and Scott Wharton are still unavailable.

Hull could be boosted by the return to contention of both George Honeyman and Alfie Jones for the Sky Bet Championship contest.

Honeyman has not featured for the Tigers this season after having ankle surgery in the summer and Jones has missed the last three games due to a groin problem.

Summer signings Randell Williams and Andy Cannon are pushing for recalls after being left out of the matchday squad for Saturday’s goalless draw at Swansea.

Mallik Wilks (calf) and Josh Magennis (hip) both returned to action at the weekend after recovering from injury and will be assessed.

