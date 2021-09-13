Jonathan Barden sidelined for Sutton’s clash with Hartlepool

Sutton will be without midfielder Jonathan Barden for the visit of Hartlepool on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old was substituted for Joe Kizzi just five minutes into Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Stevenage after suffering an injury in the EFL trophy fixture a week before.

Richie Bennett is in line to start up front for U’s after his double at the weekend helped secure victory.

Ever-present central midfielder Craig Eastmond is likely to start once again.

David Ferguson is expected to return for Hartlepool’s long trip to London.

The left wing-back was struck down with illness last week and the club were awaiting a PCR result which came back negative prior to Hartlepool’s 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Gavan Holohan missed Saturday’s game and is a doubt for Tuesday night.

Tyler Burey continues to be out of the frame for Dave Challinor with a torn hamstring.