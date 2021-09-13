Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jonathan Barden sidelined for Sutton’s clash with Hartlepool

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 4.32pm
Jonathan Barden will miss the visit of Hartlepool (George Sessions/PA)

Sutton will be without midfielder Jonathan Barden for the visit of Hartlepool on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old was substituted for Joe Kizzi just five minutes into Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Stevenage after suffering an injury in the EFL trophy fixture a week before.

Richie Bennett is in line to start up front for U’s after his double at the weekend helped secure victory.

Ever-present central midfielder Craig Eastmond is likely to start once again.

David Ferguson is expected to return for Hartlepool’s long trip to London.

The left wing-back was struck down with illness last week and the club were awaiting a PCR result which came back negative prior to Hartlepool’s 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Gavan Holohan missed Saturday’s game and is a doubt for Tuesday night.

Tyler Burey continues to be out of the frame for Dave Challinor with a torn hamstring.

