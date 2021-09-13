Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Scott Parker has options for Bournemouth’s visit of QPR

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 4.33pm
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has plenty of options for the home game against QPR (Mark Kerton/PA)
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has plenty of options for the home game against QPR (Mark Kerton/PA)

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has plenty of selection dilemmas for his side’s home game against QPR in the Sky Bet Championship.

Wales defender Chris Mepham and Republic of Ireland Under-21s midfielder Gavin Kilkenny are among those pushing for recalls after being left out of the matchday squad at the weekend.

Former England centre-half Gary Cahill made his debut in Saturday’s 3-0 home win against Barnsley and is likely to continue.

Fellow summer signings Jamal Lowe and Ryan Christie made their first appearances off the bench and are pushing for their first starts. Parker has reported no new injuries.

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes is expected to return to action after sitting out his side’s 3-3 draw at Reading on Saturday.

Dykes did not feature after returning from international duty with Scotland, for whom he scored in World Cup qualifying wins against Austria and Moldova.

Boss Mark Warburton has hinted he could play Dykes alongside fellow strikers Charlie Austin and Andre Gray, who scored after making his debut off the bench against Reading.

Warburton’s side, two points behind leaders West Brom, are bidding to extend their unbeaten start to seven league matches.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier