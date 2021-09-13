Scott Parker has options for Bournemouth’s visit of QPR

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has plenty of selection dilemmas for his side’s home game against QPR in the Sky Bet Championship.

Wales defender Chris Mepham and Republic of Ireland Under-21s midfielder Gavin Kilkenny are among those pushing for recalls after being left out of the matchday squad at the weekend.

Former England centre-half Gary Cahill made his debut in Saturday’s 3-0 home win against Barnsley and is likely to continue.

Fellow summer signings Jamal Lowe and Ryan Christie made their first appearances off the bench and are pushing for their first starts. Parker has reported no new injuries.

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes is expected to return to action after sitting out his side’s 3-3 draw at Reading on Saturday.

Dykes did not feature after returning from international duty with Scotland, for whom he scored in World Cup qualifying wins against Austria and Moldova.

Boss Mark Warburton has hinted he could play Dykes alongside fellow strikers Charlie Austin and Andre Gray, who scored after making his debut off the bench against Reading.

Warburton’s side, two points behind leaders West Brom, are bidding to extend their unbeaten start to seven league matches.