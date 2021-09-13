Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Anthony Joshua admits he needs to fight Tyson Fury

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 4.45pm
Anthony Joshua believes both he and boxing “need” a fight against Tyson Fury to happen (David Parry/PA)
Anthony Joshua admitted he must fight Tyson Fury before eventually retiring from boxing, believing the sport needs at least one bout between the British rivals to happen.

Negotiations between the heavyweights’ camps stretched for months and a deal seemed on the verge of being finalised earlier this year, only for a United States arbitrator to rule Fury had to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time.

Fury is therefore scheduled to make the maiden defence of his WBC title in Las Vegas next month but, before then, Joshua is set to take on WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk on September 25 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A contest against the former undisputed world cruiserweight champion is expected to draw in more than 60,000 fans to north London but Joshua, also the WBA and IBF champion, believes a clash against Fury represents the acid test.

“Do I need Tyson Fury on my record? I need it,” Joshua said on the BBC 5 Live Boxing podcast. “We need it for boxing. It’s what we all need, I need it. Come on, let’s see how good I am.

Tyson Fury takes on Deontay Wilder next month
“Fight good fighters and they bring out the best of you. Training camp is hard. To get better is very difficult in boxing. To fight Tyson Fury is a big challenge.

“Let’s see how far I can take myself during this period. It’ll be a good challenge mentally. Not about him, but because I actually want to do well.

“When I wake up in the morning early and I’m tired, my body’s battered, I still go out and do what I do. It’s great rewards and only someone like Fury can give that to me.”

