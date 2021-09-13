Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Hammer Horschel celebrates win with Noble and Rice – Monday’s sporting social

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 6.34pm
Billy Horschel, right, celebrated his win at Wentworth with two West Ham players (Steven Paston/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 13.

Football

Split-screen stunners for Manchester United.

Leeds’ Junior Firpo set club allegiances aside after Harvey Elliott’s injury.

Declan Rice and Mark Noble celebrated a BMW PGA Championship triumph for West Ham fan Billy Horschel.

Kurt Zouma was settling in nicely with the Hammers.

A special moment for Jesse Lingard.

Paris St Germain unveiled a new third kit.

Formula One

Daniel Ricciardo reflected on his “magical” day at Monza.

Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel was with the very fast Lewis Hamilton.

Tennis

Daniil Medvedev, the men’s US Open champion.

The congratulations poured in.

Darts

World Cup success for Scotland.

Gary Anderson congratulated his compatriots.

