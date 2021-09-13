Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin set for spell on sidelines

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 8.28pm
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has a broken toe (Richard Sellers/PA)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has a broken toe (Richard Sellers/PA)

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to be out for “two to three weeks, maybe more”, according to boss Rafael Benitez, due to toe and thigh injuries.

The 24-year-old England international was left out for Monday night’s Premier League match against Burnley, with Benitez providing an update on the player’s fitness via the club’s Twitter account.

The Spaniard said: “He has broken his toe. He was training with problems and playing with pain.

“He had an injury the other day to his quadriceps and we have to wait two to three weeks, maybe more.”

Calvert-Lewin, the Merseyside club’s leading scorer last season, pulled out of the England squad two weeks ago for this month’s World Cup qualifiers to remain at his club’s Finch Farm training base and be assessed by medical staff.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier