Tuesday, September 14th 2021
Birmingham expected to be without Neil Etheridge for Fulham clash

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 11.31am
Neil Etheridge has been struggling to shake Covid-19 (David Davies/PA)
Birmingham are expected to be without Neil Etheridge for Wednesday’s visit of Fulham.

The goalkeeper has struggled after contracting Covid-19 during pre-season, although he did play in the Carabao Cup game with the Cottagers in August.

Lee Bowyer is also without Ivan Sanchez, with the midfielder sidelined with a groin injury.

He is likely to be out for at least another month after surgery to cure the long-standing problem.

Harry Wilson could be available for Fulham after being rested as they lost 1-0 to Blackpool on Saturday.

The winger was given a break by boss Marco Silva following international duty with Wales.

Kenny Tete has been struggling with a hamstring injury which has forced him to miss the last three games.

Fabio Carvalho’s ankle problem kept him out of the trip to Bloomfield Road and he is expected to miss out again.

