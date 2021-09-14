Sport Katie Boulter advances in Slovenia By Press Association September 14 2021, 12.44pm Katie Boulter reached the second round of the WTA tournament in Portoroz with a straight-sets win over Ukraine’s Katarina Zavatska. The British number six, who came through qualifying, triumphed 7-5 6-3 in a match that saw 11 breaks of serve. Boulter had also come through qualifying to reach the main draw of the US Open last month, but was beaten in the first round by Liudmila Samsonova. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Emma Raducanu plans to frame letter from the Queen as US Open glory sinks in Chelsea to take on Serie A holders Juventus in Women’s Champions League When, where and what next for teen sensation Emma Raducanu? Emma Raducanu ‘loving life’ after completing her New York fairy tale