No new worries for Swansea or Millwall ahead of Championship clash

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 1.04pm
Liverpool loanee Rhys Williams is expected to be fit for Swansea’s home clash with Millwall (Clive Brunskill/PA)
Swansea boss Russell Martin expects to have the same players at his disposal as he had at the weekend as he prepares for Wednesday night’s Sky Bet Championship showdown with Millwall.

Debutant Rhys Williams picked up a knock in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Hull, but Martin is confident the Liverpool loanee will be available.

Fellow new boys Olivier Ntcham and Michael Obafemi, who was introduced as a late substitute, will hope for further involvement, as will Flynn Downes and Ben Cabango following their returns after Covid-19.

Midfielders Liam Walsh and Korey Smith are back in training following hamstring and calf problems respectively, but the game is likely to come too soon for both.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett is unlikely to have striker Benik Afobe available once again.

Afobe missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw at West Brom through injury and is not expected to make the squad for the trip to South Wales.

Midfielder Ryan Leonard (hip) and striker Mason Bennett (ankle) returned against the Baggies and came through unscathed to leave Rowett with no fresh concerns.

However, defenders Shaun Hutchinson (quad) and Danny McNamara (groin) remain on the sidelines.

