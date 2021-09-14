Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Jurgen Klopp awaiting update after Harvey Elliott undergoes ankle surgery

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 1.06pm Updated: September 14 2021, 2.07pm
Harvey Elliott dislocated his ankle during Sunday’s win over Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harvey Elliott dislocated his ankle during Sunday’s win over Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is awaiting an update after youngster Harvey Elliott underwent surgery on his dislocated ankle.

The 18-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during the 3-0 win at Leeds on Sunday with the serious injury after a challenge by Pascal Struijk and had an operation on Tuesday.

“I spoke to him the night after the game and he was in the best possible place at that moment,” said Klopp.

“Today he is in London and will have surgery today. We all wait for news from that.”

Elliott’s team-mates were clearly disturbed by the seriousness of the injury at the time but they have all rallied round since.

“What happened with Harvey made me sad. It’s difficult to deal with that when you’re on the pitch,” said goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

“All the players have a big role to support him, we need to do our best in this time.”

Leeds announced on Tuesday that they have appealed against Struijk’s red card.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]