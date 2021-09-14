Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bristol City unlikely to make many changes ahead of Championship game with Luton

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 2.36pm
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson is unlikely to make major changes for the visit of Luton (John Walton/PA)
Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson is unlikely to have a major reshuffle ahead of Wednesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Luton.

Pearson fielded an unchanged starting line-up for Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Preston at Ashton Gate, which extended the club’s wait for a home win to 13 games dating back to January, and has no new issues with which to contend.

Chris Martin and Andreas Weimann have been paired in attack to date this season, leaving Nahki Wells, who was used as a late substitute at the weekend, pushing for a chance.

However, fellow frontman Tommy Conway is facing up to three months on the sidelines as he recovers from surgery.

Luton manager Nathan Jones will be without midfielders Allan Campbell and Fred Onyedinma with both facing spells out as they recover from ankle ligament damage.

Campbell suffered his injury 10 minutes into Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Blackburn, while Onyedinma was hurt in training, and Jones is awaiting assessments on how long the pair will be out of action.

The Hatters had already lost defender Amari’i Bell to injury when Elijah Adebayo was declared unfit through illness on the morning of the game at Ewood Park – he could return against the Robins – and fellow frontman Admiral Muskwe had to be withdrawn after pulling up during the warm-up.

Jones was at least able to welcome defender Sonny Bradley and midfielder Luke Berry back from Covid-19 and a calf problem respectively as substitutes, and they will hope for further involvement as they work their way back to full match fitness.

