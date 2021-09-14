Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Britain facing relay disqualification after CJ Ujah’s B sample tests positive

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 4.41pm Updated: September 14 2021, 4.51pm
CJ Ujah’s B sample has also tested positive for banned substances, the International Testing Agency has said (David Davies/PA)
British sprinter CJ Ujah’s B sample from the Tokyo Olympics has tested positive for banned substances, the International Testing Agency (ITA) has announced.

Ujah provided the sample on August 6, the ITA said, the same day that he was part of the British team which won silver in the men’s 4×100 metres relay.

The agency said now the B sample had confirmed the result of his A sample, his case had been referred to the Court of Arbitration’s Anti-Doping Division (CAS ADD).

The court division will consider the finding of an anti-doping rule violation and the disqualification of the British relay team, the ITA said.

Ujah was provisionally suspended following the result of the A sample last month and released a statement on August 14 saying he was “shocked and devastated” by the outcome of the test.

He added: “To be absolutely clear, I am not a cheat and I have never and would never knowingly take a banned substance.

“I love my sport and I know my responsibilities both as an athlete and as a team-mate.”

Ujah, third from left, with his silver medal-winning relay team-mates Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Richard Kilty and Zharnel Hughes
Ujah’s sample returned an adverse analytical finding (AAF) for the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, the ITA said. These substances are selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) and help with building muscle.

If the case against Ujah is proven, the British relay quartet, also including Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, are likely to be stripped of their silver medals.

The possible forfeiture of the medals will be considered first, before the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) follows up to consider any sanction beyond the Games for Ujah.

