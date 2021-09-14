Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Inter’s new kit, co-host Osaka and Biles sparkles – Tuesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 5.43pm
Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles (Isabel Infantes/Mike Egerton/PA)
Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles (Isabel Infantes/Mike Egerton/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 14.

Football

Inter Milan released their new kit.

Chelsea and Manchester United remembered Ray Wilkins, on what would have been his 65th birthday.

The Blues wished Demba Ba a happy retirement.

Richarlison bumped into some little mates.

Alex Scott added Women’s Health magazine cover girl and honorary doctorate of science to her CV.

Manchester United reflected on a previous trip to Young Boys.

Tottenham looked back on Christian Eriksen’s debut, on this day in 2013.

Jamie Redknapp and Andrew Flintoff were back on the road.

Gary Neville continued the Ronaldo v Messi debate.

Cricket

Jason Roy headed back to the IPL.

Golf

Lee Westwood counted down.

Tennis

Johanna Konta put the pieces together.

Naomi Osaka co-hosted the Met Gala.

Coco Gauff enjoyed New York.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles sparkled.

Motor Racing

Lewis Hamilton felt proud.

A fresh angle on Hamilton’s astonishing crash with Max Verstappen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier