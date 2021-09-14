Sport Andrew Dallas fires Solihull Moors to second straight victory By Press Association September 14 2021, 9.47pm Solihull Moors v Torquay (Dave Howarth/PA) Andrew Dallas hit his third goal of the season to help Solihull Moors to a second successive Vanarama National League victory as they secured a 2-1 win over Torquay at Damson Park. Moors went ahead after 32 minutes when Callum Maycock drove forward and slipped in Dallas, who fired past Mark Halstead from a tight angle. It took the hosts just three minutes of the second half to double their advantage. Danny Newton slid in Dallas, who returned the ball and Newton’s lay-off was slotted home by Joe Sbarra. The Gulls pulled a goal back when Klaidi Lolos finished from close range 10 minutes from time but they could not find an equaliser. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Grimsby come from behind to win at Torquay Solihull Moors come from behind to take the points away to Aldershot Weymouth hold off Solihull fightback to clinch 4-3 win Stunning Maidenhead comeback falls short as Torquay hold on for 4-3 win