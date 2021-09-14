Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andrew Dallas fires Solihull Moors to second straight victory

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 9.47pm
Solihull Moors v Torquay (Dave Howarth/PA)
Andrew Dallas hit his third goal of the season to help Solihull Moors to a second successive Vanarama National League victory as they secured a 2-1 win over Torquay at Damson Park.

Moors went ahead after 32 minutes when Callum Maycock drove forward and slipped in Dallas, who fired past Mark Halstead from a tight angle.

It took the hosts just three minutes of the second half to double their advantage. Danny Newton slid in Dallas, who returned the ball and Newton’s lay-off was slotted home by Joe Sbarra.

The Gulls pulled a goal back when Klaidi Lolos finished from close range 10 minutes from time but they could not find an equaliser.

