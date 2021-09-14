Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Notts County edge past Wealdstone to remain unbeaten after six games

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 9.49pm
Notts County v Wealdstone (Richard Sellers/PA)
Notts County v Wealdstone (Richard Sellers/PA)

Notts County extended their unbeaten start to the Vanarama National League season to six games with a 3-2 win over Wealdstone at Meadow Lane.

Wealdstone went ahead after 31 minutes as Josh Umerah bundled home from close range after Jerome Okimo’s initial effort had caused panic in the Magpies’ defence.

However, County turned in around with two goals in the final five minutes of the first half to go into the interval ahead.

Callum Roberts levelled after 41 minutes when he turned in Kairo Mitchell’s left-wing cross before Kyle Wotton started and finished the move on the stroke of half-time to put County into the lead.

Kyle Cameron then extended that advantage after 57 minutes, heading home a Matt Palmer corner before Wealdstone pulled one back when Alex Dyer evaded a couple of Magpies tackles before playing in Umerah for his second.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier