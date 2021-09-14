Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Airdrieonians break Alloa hoodoo as Adam Frizzell’s goal secures victory

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 9.55pm
Adam Frizzell’s goal proved decisive (PA)
Airdrieonians won for the first time in five meetings with Alloa as Calum Gallagher and Adam Frizzell secured a 2-1 success.

Gallagher opened the scoring in the 12th minute at the second attempt after his initial header was saved.

Frizzell fired home from the edge of the box after good build-up play to double the lead five minutes after half-time.

Rico Quitongo’s goal-line clearance denied Alloa’s Mark Durnan an immediate response but Conor Sammon halved the deficit just after the hour mark.

The former Kilmarnock, Derby and Falkirk striker headed another good chance straight at keeper Max Currie and Jon Robertson shot wide as the hosts held on.

