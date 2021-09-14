Kabongo Tshimanga treble boosts Chesterfield beyond Barnet

Kabongo Tshimanga scored a hat-trick to help Chesterfield get back to winning ways with a 4-2 victory over Barnet at the Technique Stadium.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring in the sixth minute when he tapped home from two yards out following a corner.

The forward got his second by converting a penalty after Ben Richards-Everton brought Stefan Payne down in the area.

Barnet went in to the break level with two goals in first-half stoppage time.

Serhat Tasdemir’s deflected effort from the edge of the box wrong-footed Scott Loach before Sam Granville saw his 20-yard strike deflect into the net.

Tshimanga secured the match ball when he tucked home his second penalty of the evening and Gavin Gunning sealed the points with Chesterfield’s fourth with 10 minutes to go.