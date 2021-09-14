Boreham Wood and Halifax play out 2-2 draw at Meadow Park

Boreham Wood and Halifax remain in the top six of the National League after the sides could not be separated in a 2-2 draw at Meadow Park.

The visitors opened the scoring when a low cross was thumped home by Billy Waters 22 minutes into the first half.

Five minutes later the home side levelled things up after Josh Rees diverted Frankie Raymond’s low shot into the net past keeper Sam Johnson.

The hosts turned the scores around seven minutes before half time as Scott Boden nodded in from a Rees corner to make the score 2-1.

Waters grabbed his second of the night for Halifax after Matty Warburton’s corner found the 26-year-old who slotted home.

The draw means Boreham Wood’s unbeaten start to the season continues.