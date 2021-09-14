Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Derby hold out to snatch draw with West Brom

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 10.17pm
Kelle Roos was Derby’s saviour (Nick Potts/PA)
Derby somehow emerged with a point after denying dominant West Brom in a 0-0 draw at The Hawthorns.

Sky Bet Championship leaders West Brom dominated proceedings and really should have buried Wayne Rooney’s side after missing numerous chances and forcing several saves from goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

It was Roos who preserved Derby’s clean sheet at the death when he blocked Darnell Furlong’s diving header.

Albion initially went desperately close to taking a ninth-minute lead from a slick short corner routine.

Seyi Ajayi’s shot was hacked off the line by former Albion centre-back Curtis Davies after Alex Mowatt found Grady Diangana, got the return and crossed for Karlan Grant to slice his shot to Ajayi.

Diangana’s volley was deflected wide after Furlong headed back Mowatt’s deep cross before Mowatt’s corner was punched away by goalkeeper Roos, who appeared to be targeted by the home side from their corners.

Furlong was in the thick of things and his header was deflected over the bar from Callum Robinson’s cross before his curling free-kick was pushed away by Roos diving to his left.

Robinson had Roos stretching to hold a hooked shot from Adam Reach’s cross as Albion continued to push for the opening goal.

In an effort to break the deadlock, Albion head coach Valerien Ismael made a double substitution at half-time, bringing on Jordan Hugill and Matt Phillips for Grant and Robinson.

Hugill had the first opening following the restart when his rising, angled drive sailed high and wide.

Reach then created headed half-chances for Ajayi and Furlong but both efforts floated off target.

Albion missed two excellent opportunities in the 58th minute. Diangana fired too close to Roos from a one-on-one then Furlong chipped over from the rebound.

The pressure from the home side was relentless and Phillips, sliding in, failed to turn in Diangana’s cross at the far post before Roos stuck out his right leg to block Phillips’s sidefooted effort from just inside the box.

Roos denied West Brom what appeared to be a certain goal in the second minute of time added on when he blocked Furlong’s diving header from Phillips’s cross.

