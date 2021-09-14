Dagenham move top with comeback win

Dagenham twice came from behind to beat Weymouth 4-2 and moved top of the National League at Victoria Road.

The visitors made their early pressure count when Josh Leslie-Smith headed home at the back post to make it 1-0.

Dagenham’s equaliser came through Mauro Vilhete who leaped highest and nodded the hosts level.

Weymouth hit the front for the second time through Brad Ash’s penalty and headed into the break with their noses in front.

But the Daggers notched three second-half goals without reply as Will Wright equalised 10 minutes after the break before putting in his second directly from a corner 12 minutes from time.

The hosts finished things off on 84 minutes through Paul McCallum’s diving header to continue their unbeaten start to the season.