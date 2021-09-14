Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
Matt Gray savours Sutton’s ‘outstanding’ display in win over Hartlepool

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 10.33pm
Sutton tasted victory for the second league game running (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sutton tasted victory for the second league game running (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sutton boss Matt Gray hailed his side’s performance as “outstanding” after a battling 1-0 win over Hartlepool.

And Gray was extremely satisfied with how his side held on for all three points as Dean Bouzanis pulled off a couple of great saves.

Defender Ben Goodliffe bundled home the only goal of the game in the first half as Gray’s side secured back-to-back league wins.

“I thought we were outstanding tonight,” beamed Gray. “We were absolutely brilliant.

“We were completely dominant first half.

“It was a little bit like the Oldham game where we dominated large spells and we didn’t get the second goal that day either. It would have been good to settle down my nerves a bit.

“Deano has made a brilliant save in the second half. They’ve piled loads of bodies forward. They’ve thrown absolutely everything at us in the final stages, but we’ve stood strong and got another thoroughly deserved three points.

“I’m disappointed we haven’t added to the goal that we’ve scored but hopefully that will come.

“Our set-piece delivery was excellent. We were a real threat from set-pieces and could have had three or four from them alone.

“We’re just concentrating on the next game and keeping our performance levels high and if we do that the results will come.”

Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor was booked for remonstrating with the fourth official late on.

And on the referee’s performance, he said: “You need a strong referee and I don’t think we had that. I don’t think we got a decision from minute one.

“You know what you get when you come here. They have a goal-keeper who kicks it miles, they have a team full of players six-foot-plus.

“You’ve got free-kicks and long throws being winged in from everywhere and you have to deal with those things.”

It was Hartlepool’s third straight away defeat in League Two and Challinor added: “We’re disappointed. You have to expect what you’re going to get when you come here.

“You’ve got to deal with that and ultimately we’ve not dealt with it on one occasion and the ball ends up in your goal and you lose the game as a result.

“You know you have to weather the storm and as the game progresses it may open up.

“The key fact is we didn’t keep the ball out of the net at one end or put it in the net down the other.”

