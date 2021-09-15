Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Football rumours: English clubs lining up for Bukayo Saka

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 7.11am
Bukayo Saka and Jules Kounde (John Walton/PA Wire via DPA)
Bukayo Saka and Jules Kounde (John Walton/PA Wire via DPA)

What the papers say

The Sun reports Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka is in hot demand. The paper, via the Here We Go podcast, says multiple Premier League clubs have made enquiries about the 20-year-old’s situation, but the Gunners have no plans to let him go.

Chelsea’s pursuit of Jules Kounde will reportedly depend on whether Antonio Rudiger‘s contract situation is resolved. According to the Daily Star, citing Sport1, the Blues could cash in on Rudiger – whose contract expires next year and has been linked with Real Madrid – and use that money to fund a bid for Kounde.

The Daily Express says Bayern Munich and a number of unnamed English clubs are chasing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz. The 18-year-old has been hailed as the next Kai Havertz, but Leverkusen are believed to have no interest in selling the teenager anytime soon.

Everton are preparing a January move for Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay, according to the Scottish Sun. A scout for the Toffees was reportedly in attendance for Aberdeen’s clash with Motherwell on Saturday, with the paper reporting the 18-year-old is at the top of Everton’s January transfer wish-list.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Houssem Aouar: Arsenal are intending to make another play for the Lyon midfielder next summer, says Todofichajes.

Isco: Juventus and AC Milan are both in the market for the Real Madrid midfielder, according to Calciomercato.

Nahitan Nandez: Tuttomercato reports Cagliari are open to selling the midfielder next year, with Tottenham, Inter Milan and Roma among the expected suitors for his signature.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier