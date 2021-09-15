Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021
Mark Robins hails “outstanding” defensive effort as Coventry edge Cardiff

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 10.43pm
Coventry manager Mark Robins hailed an “outstanding” defensive effort in the win over Cardiff (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manager Mark Robins was pleased with the way 10-man Coventry handled Cardiff after they moved just one point off the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a 1-0 win at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Viktor Gyokeres’ 15th-minute strike proved the difference after he latched onto Callum O’Hare’s flick and curled past Dillon Phillips in the Cardiff goal with defenders bearing down on him.

Fankaty Dabo was shown the first red card of his career as the clock hit 90 for a foul on Marlon Pack but Coventry held on.

Robins said: “First and foremost, a really good performance. You know what is coming and you have to deal with it and it is really difficult to deal with.

“They make it so difficult for you defensively and to try and keep them out is a really tough task so to keep a clean sheet is outstanding.

“The goal we created and Viktor Gyokeres took was outstanding and, on the back of that, the way we tried to play, and continued to play, was good.

“The movement, the way we moved the ball, the vision, the awareness, and the passing, was outstanding.

“The only blight was the sending off at the end. I’m gutted for him because he is so het up in trying to see the game out and going to get a tackle in.”

The Sky Blues posed a threat throughout the game, with Gustavo Hamer firing two early warning shots before Gyokeres’ strike.

O’Hare forced a good block from the Cardiff defence while Dom Hyam should have doubled the lead when he met Martyn Waghorn’s cross.

The Welsh side had headed chances of their own to equalise through James Collins and Joel Bagan before Dabo was shown the first red card of his career.

Coventry’s victory made it four wins from four on home soil since returning to the city after a two-year exodus to Birmingham’s St Andrew’s stadium.

Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy said: “Disappointing result, disappointing performance. They were the better side and deserved to win.

“All I would say about our side is they stuck at it and we had our chance, they had more than us, we had our chance near the end, a couple of them, but we get beat.

“There was some really good defending by the back three there to stop them getting another goal so they deserved to win and there’s no doubt in my mind about it.”

McCarthy made two half-time substitutions to no avail as Coventry ran out deserved winners.

He added: “They had three in midfield, they were causing us problems with that so I wanted to match them up with [Sam] Bowen and put two strikers on as well.

“It worked to a point with them in midfield but we didn’t really get too many chances.”

