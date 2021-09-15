Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chris Hughton concerned as Nottingham Forest lose again against Middlesbrough

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 10.59pm
The pressure is mounting on Chris Hughton (Joe Giddens/PA)
Under-pressure Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton admits the club are in a “very concerning” position following a 2-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough.

Goals from on-loan pair Andraz Sporar and Onel Hernandez left Hughton’s team rock bottom of the Sky Bet Championship with just one point from their opening seven fixtures this season and on their longest run without a league win in more than 17 years.

A small group of angry supporters vented their frustration at the club’s directors at the final whistle and, after seeing his side fail to win a 13th straight Championship fixture, Hughton confessed: “It’s a very concerning and very difficult situation.

“It’s not very comfortable and I am the manager, so I take responsibility for that, irrespective of the circumstances and whether the squad is strong enough.

“Managers are judged on results, so there has to be a very quick turnaround, but I just have to digest this performance, think about where we can improve and prepare for another tough game in three days’ time.”

Hughton gave a league debut to American international goalkeeper Ethan Horvath in place of Brice Samba, only for his blunder to lead to Hernandez’s decisive second goal.

The ex-Club Brugge shot-stopper took a heavy touch trying to control Loic Mbe Soh’s needlessly firmly-struck back pass and gifted an open goal to Hernandez, who gleefully found the net.

On that error, Hughton added: “It was a mistake, but it can happen to any goalkeeper.

“You make decisions to change the team for what you feel are the right reasons and Ethan has been excellent in the two cup games he has played for us and, ultimately, they took their chances and we did not show enough in the final third to get back into it.”

Boro boss Neil Warnock insisted that Forest should stick with Hughton, reasoning: “We’re only six or seven games into the season and Chris is experienced enough to turn things around.

“It’s dog eat dog in football and you can’t be bothered about anybody else, but I like Chris very much and I don’t think there’s any better manager around for the situation they are in.

“They’ve got a decent squad and some good players that are going to come back in, so I hope they can stay patient.”

Warnock was also relieved to see his side end a winless run of four matches, adding: “We were a threat going forward and my only criticism was that we didn’t score more goals but the first one was a great finish and I loved the second goal because Onel anticipated the mistake.

“We know we have got to climb the table but it’s early days and we could have won four or five games this season.

“We’ve not had the rub of the green in some matches but we didn’t need the rub of the green in this match because we were the better team.

“I also have to mention Lee Peltier, because he has played for us twice and we have kept two clean sheets and that can’t be a coincidence. It’s a good habit to have for any player.”

