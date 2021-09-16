Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021 Show Links
Football rumours: Bruno Fernandes nearing terms on new Manchester United deal

By Press Association
September 16 2021, 6.55am
Bruno Fernandes/ Gabriel Jesus (Martin Rickett/ PA)
What the papers say

Bruno Fernandes is reportedly on the verge of signing a mammoth new contract to stay at Old Trafford. According to The Sun, the midfielder is set to put pen to paper on a five-year deal worth more than £250,000-a-week. Fernandes had attracted interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, but the arrival of good friend Ronaldo is believed to have contributed to his decision to remain with Manchester United.

Juventus are considering a move for Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, according to the Manchester Evening News. Citing a report from Calciomercato, the paper says City bosses would be open to selling the 24-year-old if the right price was tabled.

Lautaro Martinez is said to be closing in on a new five-year deal with Inter Milan. The Daily Mail, via Gazzetta dello Sport, says the forward will sign an extension by the end of the current season, despite heavy interest from Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Daily Express reports Liverpool are chasing RB Salzburg midfielder Karim Adeyemi. The Reds are supposedly eyeing the 19-year-old as a potential stop-gap for when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane depart for the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Robert Lewandowski: Fichajes says Liverpool are in pole position to sign the 33-year-old striker next summer.

Isco: The Real Madrid midfielder is looking to secure a move away from the Bernabeu in January, according to Calciomercato.

