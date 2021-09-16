Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England to host new annual women’s four-nation tournament

By Press Association
September 16 2021, 11.26am
England will host a new annual four-nation tournament (John Walton/PA)
England will host a new invitational four-nation tournament each year starting in February 2022, the Football Association has announced.

The Lionesses will be joined by Germany and Spain in the inaugural event, with the fourth team still to be confirmed.

The tournament – which has been created and will be delivered by long-term FA partner Pitch International, a London-based sports marketing agency, through to at least 2025 – will see three double-header matches played across seven days in a round-robin format.

Venues for the games will be announced in the coming weeks, with the fixtures set to provide Sarina Wiegman’s squad top-class opposition in the build up towards hosting Euro 2022 on home soil and the women’s World Cup in 2023.

The FA’s director of women’s football Baroness Sue Campbell said: “This exciting new addition to the international calendar promises to further accelerate the rapid growth we are already seeing in women’s football.

“Giving England fans the opportunity to see their team take on some of the best opposition in the world on an annual basis will create substantial interest, leading to a broader fanbase and strengthening grassroots participation.

“It will also provide the England team with the best preparation heading into the major tournaments over the next four years.”

