Thursday, September 16th 2021
Sport

Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho in race to be fit for Reading clash

By Press Association
September 16 2021, 11.45am
Fabio Carvalho remains an injury doubt for Fulham (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Fabio Carvalho remains an injury doubt for Fulham (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Fabio Carvalho will face a late fitness test ahead Championship leaders Fulham hosting Reading in south west London.

The Portugal-born winger impressed in the first month of the campaign but has been sidelined with a toe injury.

Carvalho missed Fulham’s 4-1 win at Birmingham in midweek and remains a doubt for the Royals’ visit to Craven Cottage.

Kenny Tete (hamstring) and Tom Cairney (knee) are longer-term absentees.

Captain Liam Moore will be a doubt for Reading after hobbling out of Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Peterborough.

The defender was on crutches as a precaution after the Royals’ latest victory, having been replaced in the match by Tom Holmes.

Goalkeeper Rafael should remain sidelined with a hand problem, with Luke Southwood ready to continue between the sticks.

Yakou Meite, Lucas Joao, Tom McIntyre and Femi Azeez are all long-term absentees, with Danny Drinkwater and Scott Dann lacking match fitness.

