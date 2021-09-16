James Perch still sidelined for Mansfield after visit to specialist

Mansfield will again be without James Perch for their game against Rochdale at the One Call Stadium.

The 35-year-old has been out of the squad since suffering a head injury in training in late August and is unavailable for a fifth straight game after seeing a specialist in midweek.

Captain Ollie Clarke is up for selection once again after he served his one-match ban in the Stags’ 1-0 defeat to Walsall last weekend.

Midfielder Stephen Quinn is not an option for Nigel Clough as he serves his second game of a six-match ban.

Rochdale defender Sam Graham is unavailable for the trip to the East Midlands.

The Sheffield United loanee has been missing since the 3-1 win over Northampton after suffering a thigh injury.

Corey O’Keeffe will be forced to sit out on Saturday as he is ineligible to feature against his parent club.

Danny Cashman could be in contention to start after coming off the bench to score the winner against Tranmere last week.