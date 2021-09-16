Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021 Show Links
James Perch still sidelined for Mansfield after visit to specialist

By Press Association
September 16 2021, 12.16pm
James Perch will be unavailable for Saturday as the club continues to asses his head injury (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mansfield will again be without James Perch for their game against Rochdale at the One Call Stadium.

The 35-year-old has been out of the squad since suffering a head injury in training in late August and is unavailable for a fifth straight game after seeing a specialist in midweek.

Captain Ollie Clarke is up for selection once again after he served his one-match ban in the Stags’ 1-0 defeat to Walsall last weekend.

Midfielder Stephen Quinn is not an option for Nigel Clough as he serves his second game of a six-match ban.

Rochdale defender Sam Graham is unavailable for the trip to the East Midlands.

The Sheffield United loanee has been missing since the 3-1 win over Northampton after suffering a thigh injury.

Corey O’Keeffe will be forced to sit out on Saturday as he is ineligible to feature against his parent club.

Danny Cashman could be in contention to start after coming off the bench to score the winner against Tranmere last week.

