Millwall sweat on Daniel Ballard fitness

Daniel Ballard is a doubt for Millwall’s Championship clash with Coventry.

The defender suffered a nasty cut above the eye in Wednesday’s goalless draw at Swansea.

Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo is battling illness to be ready in time to face the Sky Blues.

Danny McNamara (groin) and Shaun Hutchinson (thigh) are longer-term injury problems.

Former Chelsea wing-back Fankaty Dabo will miss out for high-flying Coventry after his red card in Wednesday’s 1-0 home win over Cardiff.

Todd Kane could slot into the right wing-back berth, with Dabo facing a three-match suspension.

Ben Sheaf will come into contention to start should boss Mark Robins want to freshen up his side.

Early-season surprise package Coventry sit fourth in the table with five wins from seven matches.